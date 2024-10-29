Community Champions PL PFA funding confirmed

Our project helping secondary school aged young people reach their full potential have had their funding confirmed from the Premier League PFA Community Fund.

Community Champions places Saints Foundation staff in local secondary schools full-time, so they can help pupils who struggle in a traditional classroom setting reach their potential.

Mike Dixon, Education Project Manager, said: “The continued commitment from the Premier League and the Professional Footballers associations allows us to keep making a difference in Southampton schools.”

Working closely students to bolster their self-esteem and aspiration in class, whilst showing them possibilities outside of the classroom. As well as providing after school clubs.

In the build up to the Saints Legends game earlier this month, Theo Walcott met Cam from Oasis Academy Lordshill, who has been support with our Community Champions project. You can watch Theo learn more about Cam's story here.

Community Champions is supported by the Premier League and Professional Footballers' Association. Administered through the Premier League Charitable Fund, the funding helps football clubs to tackle inequality and respond to local challenges, supporting people and their communities to be more inclusive.