Collett nears return but Edwards to miss Sheffield United trip

Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Simon Parker revealed a mostly positive squad update ahead of his side's trip to Sheffield United on Sunday 21st December (1pm GMT)

With one Barclays Women's Super League 2 game remaining before the winter break, Saints will be looking to build on their impressive recent FA Cup win when they head to Bramall Lane.

They will be doing so with the boost of a potential return for Megan Collett after her recent injury sideline, as well as fitness improvements for Milly Mott and Ruby-Rae Tucker who had previous illnesses.

"You always get a few colds and illnesses this time of year, so obviously there's that element, but we're pretty much there." Parker assessed.

"Meg is starting to come back, we'll see how she finishes the rest of this week but she should be in the squad. How much she can play - is she on modified minutes? Can she start? That's something we're still going to have to look into.

"Milly missed the Newcastle game with tonsillitis and obviously came back for the second half against Royston, so she's all good and Ruby, who has been ill and missed the Royston game, she's back. We're in a good place."

Saints will be without Maria Edwards against the Blades however, as she joined the longer-term absentees on the unavailable list after suffering a heavy collision in last week's FA Cup clash.

"Maz unfortunately had to come off at half time [against Royston] - she had a mild concussion, so she's out. We get someone back and then we unfortunately lose someone, which just seems to be the way we've been a bit this season.

"Kiera [Sena] still has her illness, but she's stepping back her recovery and same with Browny [Rachel Brown]; she's been featuring more into training sessions so her progress is coming, ot quite ready to make the squad but ones we're looking at in the next calendar year after the Christmas break.

"The squad is not 100% yet, we've still got a few people out, but we're getting there."