Women's Preview: Sheffield United vs Saints

Southampton FC Women conclude their 2025 fixtures with a trip to Sheffield United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Sheffield United vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Bramall Lane

Sunday 21st December, 1pm

Saints will be hoping to take renewed confidence into Sunday's clash after a big victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup last week.

Simon Parker's side put an end to their recent run of league results with a professional 10-0 triumph over fifth tier Royston Town.

They currently sit seventh in the WSL2 table, and will be aiming for a winning end to the calendar year to close the cap on the chasing pack looking up the table.

Captain Atlanta Primus scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup. (Photo: Stuart Martin)

Sheffield United are level on points with Saints, but find themselves eighth in the league on goal difference.

Their intermittent form has left them winless in three games in all competitions, but that is after four wins in their prior five matches.

The Blades have picked up an impressive draw away to Charlton and and away win against Crystal Palace this season, but they suffered heavy 4-0 defeats against Sunderland and Bristol City.

PREVIOUS MEETING

In the penultimate game of last season, Saints earned a welcome return to winning ways at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Jemma Purfield, Lucia Kendall, and Georgia Mullett were enough to secure a 3-2 victory against the Blades.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Simon Parker's side will end the year in their yellow and blue away strip.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Jodie Hunter

Assistant Referee: Jon Ashworth-Sears

Assistant Referee: Imogen Gates

Fourth Official: William Davis

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available on Sheffield United website, priced at £10 for Adults, and £5 for Concessions, with Block FEF3 recommended for away supporters. Sheffield United have also advised that Under-2s won't be allowed in the stands.

The hosts are offering 2-for-1 tickets using the code: FESTIVEFOOTBALL



MATCHDAY INFORMATION

For travel suggestions, parking, and more information, Sheffield United's dedicated visitor guide can be downloaded on their website.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: