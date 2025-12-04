Club Shop festive open times

Get prepared for Christmas with our new-opening times and final delivery dates.

We're giving Saints fans even more time to secure their ideal Christmas presents before the big day with our new store opening times.

We're Open on Sundays

Throughout December, our club shop will be open every Sunday from 10am-4pm. Meaning you can visit the club shop from Thursday - Sunday to pick up your Saints presents. View our range of Christmas gifts to get prepared before your visit.

Our weekly opening times are available to view here.

Christmas Open Times

On the lead up to Christmas, our club shop will be open to help you get ready for the big day. Our store open times are as follows...

Monday 22nd December 2025 - Wed 24th December 2025: 10am to 4pm

Thurs 25th December 2025: CLOSED

Fri 26th December 2025: CLOSED

Sat 27th December 2025 - Wed 31st December 2025: 10am - 4pm

Thurs 1st January 2026 Southampton FC vs Millwall (3pm Kick Off): 10am - 3pm & 5:30pm - 6pm

Fri 2nd January 2026: 10am - 4pm

Sat 3rd January 2026: 10am - 4pm

Sun 4th January 2026: CLOSED

Christmas Postage Deadline

Order from our online store by the 16th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. This deadline is for UK deliveries only, delivery dates are not guaranteed.

Shop Now