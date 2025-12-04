Club Shop festive open times
Get prepared for Christmas with our new-opening times and final delivery dates.
We're giving Saints fans even more time to secure their ideal Christmas presents before the big day with our new store opening times.
We're Open on Sundays
Throughout December, our club shop will be open every Sunday from 10am-4pm. Meaning you can visit the club shop from Thursday - Sunday to pick up your Saints presents. View our range of Christmas gifts to get prepared before your visit.
Our weekly opening times are available to view here.
Christmas Open Times
On the lead up to Christmas, our club shop will be open to help you get ready for the big day. Our store open times are as follows...
Monday 22nd December 2025 - Wed 24th December 2025: 10am to 4pm
Thurs 25th December 2025: CLOSED
Fri 26th December 2025: CLOSED
Sat 27th December 2025 - Wed 31st December 2025: 10am - 4pm
Thurs 1st January 2026 Southampton FC vs Millwall (3pm Kick Off): 10am - 3pm & 5:30pm - 6pm
Fri 2nd January 2026: 10am - 4pm
Sat 3rd January 2026: 10am - 4pm
Sun 4th January 2026: CLOSED
Christmas Postage Deadline
Order from our online store by the 16th December to receive your order in time for Christmas. This deadline is for UK deliveries only, delivery dates are not guaranteed.
