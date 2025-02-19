City Reflections: Southampton’s community light show to be celebrated at St. Mary’s

A special community event - 'City Reflections' - will be coming to St Mary's Stadium after Saturday's game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Southampton’s medieval walls have been transformed for City Reflections, a special light and sound show running every evening from 14th–23rd February (6-9pm) at The Esplanade, Westquay.

The event celebrates Southampton’s Community Legends, the people who make our city shine, and we’re excited to bring the event to St Mary’s Stadium.

The projection will be displayed on the front of the stadium on Saturday, 22nd February at 4:45pm, following the Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. It lasts around 20 minutes and will play on a loop.

A celebration of Southampton’s community spirit

City Reflections is a city-wide celebration, shining a light on everyday heroes whose contributions shape Southampton’s vibrant communities.

Nominated by the public during a call-out in August and September 2024, these ‘Community Legends’ embody the resilience, generosity and spirit of the city.

Claire Whitaker CBE, CEO of Southampton Forward, said “City Reflections is a wonderful celebration of Southampton’s community spirit, bringing people together to honour those who make a difference.

"This is a project created by and for the city, and we are thrilled to see it come to life at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.”

Students from our partners at Solent University have also played a vital role in bringing these community stories to life, capturing video interviews and portraits of 40 nominated legends.

Dr. Stuart Joy, Course Leader in Film and Television at Solent University, added:

“City Reflections has been an inspiring project for our students, giving them real-world experience while contributing to something meaningful for the city.

"This partnership has created fantastic opportunities to work with students from across the Film and Media, Art and Music departments, showcasing Southampton Solent University’s role as a civic leader in celebrating our local community.”

For more information about the project, click below.

