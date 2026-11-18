Published:
Charlton Athletic (A) sales windows begin
Saints take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday 26th December at 3pm.
We have received a full allocation of 3,051 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 11+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adult: £30.00
Over 65: £26.00
Under 21: £26.00
Under 18: £17.00
Under 12: 10.00