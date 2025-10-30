Southampton manager Will Still confirmed the hamstring injury Shea Charles sustained during the defeat at Blackburn will see him on the sidelines for "a significant amount of time."

Charles had to be replaced ten minutes from time at Ewood Park after pulling up during a counter attack last weekend.

The Northern Ireland international, who has been an ever-present for Saints so far in the Championship this season, adds his name to a list of potential absentees ahead of Saturday.

"We have a few numbers that are down," said Still, "so we’ll have to revisit the squad. We have a big squad so we’ll have to use it and put it to the test.

"Shea Charles is out for a significant amount of time. Six to seven weeks, he’s done his hamstring. Cam [Archer] hasn’t trained all week due to his ankle which is why we’ve bought him off [at Blackburn]. He’s a maybe but it’s looking a bit bleak seeing as he hasn’t trained.

"Sam Edozie rolled his ankle in training and is out for four to five weeks. Which is annoying as he was coming back into the picture. Roscoe [Stewart] and [Elias] Jelert are still out.

"Flynn [Downes] has got a knock in training on his knee, so we’re trying to speed that up to see if he’s ready. Jay was also ill last week but played 60 minutes last night which is what we wanted. So he’s going well.

"We’ve been stretched, we’ve been tested. But that’s not always a bad thing."

Elsewhere Saints will also be without Welington at the weekend, who starts his three match ban following the red card at Blackburn.