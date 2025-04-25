Chance to play on the pitch thanks to Rollbit

Our Men's First Team Principal Partner, Rollbit, is giving two adult football teams the chance to play at St Mary's Stadium.

Would your team relish the chance to play on the hallowed turf at St Mary's Stadium? Thanks to Rollbit, Principal Partner of our Men's First Team, your team could win the chance to do just that.

We're running a prize draw for two adult football teams to win an invitation to play a 90-minute match at St Mary’s Stadium on 26 May 2025 (7 PM- 10PM).

To enter, complete the form below (including all mandatory fields) and click submit.

This prize draw is for UK residents aged 18+ only. Deadline to enter is 12PM BST 16 May 2025. Full terms and conditions apply (read here).