Buy one solar panel, get one free with Utilita Home*

There's still time to claim your solar discount: eligible Saints fans can benefit from buy one get one free on solar panels with Utilita Home until 31 August*.

Follow the steps below to claim this offer and Utilita Home will also enter you into a prize draw to win four Hospitality tickets for Saints vs Bolton, plus a signed shirt*!

All you need to do is:

Get a free online quote from Utilita Home.

Enter the offer code, ‘SAINTS26’.

Complete your virtual solar survey by 31 August 2026.

Installing solar panels on your roof could save you up to £1,275 per year**, all while cutting your carbon footprint.

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See if solar is right for you and get a no-obligation quote from Utilita Home in minutes.

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*Saints UH Solar - Buy one get one free* This Promotion is open to new domestic solar customers aged 18 and over and is subject to availability. To enter this Promotion, simply enter code “SAINTS26” in the promo code box when signing up for your solar panels. A successful desktop survey must be completed in order to qualify for this Promotion.



This Promotion will run from 01:00pm on the 17 August 2026 (the “Opening Date”) to midnight on 31 August 2026 (the “Closing Date”) inclusive (the “Promotional Period”).



Terms and conditions apply (read here)

** This figure is based around a large electricity usage home in the UK (using roughly 5700 kWh per year). You can save up to £916 per year by installing a 16-panel system with our 5.32kWh battery storage. You can also earn up to a further £359 per year by exporting excess energy back to the grid at an electricity export rate of 12p per kWh. The calculations follow MCS standard procedure and assume a self-consumption rate of 54% for systems with battery storage and 22% for those without. The current unit rate is based on the energy price set by Ofgem at 26.103/kWh. Actual savings may vary depending on the specific equipment chosen and your precise annual energy consumption. Savings may also vary dependent on your property location and any obstacles which could cause your roof to be in shade, reducing the solar generation as a result.