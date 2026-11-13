Published:
Burnley (H) on sale to all fans
All supporters can now secure their seat for our upcoming game against Burnley on Wednesday 9th December at 8pm.
Tickets are available from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.
Upgrade your matchday with Hospitality
From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.
Whether you're entertaining clients, rewarding colleagues or enjoying a day out with friends and family, our team can help you find the right package.
Packages start from £114 in the Saints Bar.
Burnley Hospitality