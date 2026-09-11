Caspar Jander will have to wait for his first competitive minutes of the season, with Head Coach Tonda Eckert offering a revised timeline on his injury return.

Jander was withdrawn from the first pre-season friendly of the season at Eastleigh with a hamstring injury, unable to play a minute in the Championship or Carabao Cup as a result.

The Saints head coach revealed they will now be aiming for the final game before the international break as they look to reintegrate the 23-year-old.

"For Caspar it will be too early tomorrow," Eckert said in his pre-match press conference. "We’re going to push, so hopefully it will be some minutes against Wrexham. We have to delay it a little bit but I think he’s on his way now."

Elsewhere there are no concerns from the rest of the squad, with the head coach adding: "Nothing [injury-wise] from the midweek game."