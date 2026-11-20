Southampton's James Bree has won the Sky Bet Championship's October Goal of the Month Award for his stunning strike against West Ham.

A standout month for Saints' in-form full-back saw him also earn a Player of the Month nomination, but he has gone one better in the goalscoring category to take home the award.

Supporters have become accustomed to spectacular "Breezy belters", but perhaps the most spectacular of his career to date came at the London Stadium as a venomous half-volley gave Saints a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes against the Hammers.

James Bree scores BELTERS 😤 pic.twitter.com/DxVOf5unEi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 24, 2026

Bree saw off competition from an October shortlist that consisted of Zak Swanson (Portsmouth), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham), and Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough), to claim the first individual monthly accolade of his Saints career.