Southampton's James Bree paid tribute to the St Mary's Stadium faithful following the hard fought draw with Manchester City.

After a tight first half with very little in the way of clear-cut chances, Saints dealt with the City pressure for a second 45 which ended with seven added minutes.

The point takes the hosts above Derby County's well-documented 11 point total, a feat that for James Bree was as much for the fans as it was for the team.

"The fans were unbelievable today," he said, "they were right behind us. I think they could tell early doors what we were trying to do. One of the best teams in the world, we were trying to sit in, break on them and try and get a point. I think they helped us through that so much. Especially last half an hour they were unbelievable.

"I think [the 12 point tally] massive for us. I think that's what we've been striving towards. Everyone knew, once we were mathematically down, just being a point off the record was what we were aiming for. Obviously today we had to grind it out, it wasn't a pretty game. We all worked our socks off and I think the emotion at the end is probably just a mixture of everyone being buzzing that we finally got that point and everyone just being absolutely knackered as well!

"Its been a tough season for everyone but I think one thing we've been good at is staying together as a group. The game at Leicester last week was very unlike us, very flat. Even when we have lost we've been trying and we've been a unit.

"So today I think we put a big onus on being solid and working hard and working for each other. I think everyone did that. We worked so hard for each other, loads of blocks, loads of challenges. Then we got that point at the end."