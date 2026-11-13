Bree shortlisted for Goal of the Month

Southampton's James Bree has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet Championship's October Goal of the Month Award.

A standout month for the full-back saw him earn a Player of the Month nomination yesterday, but his stunning strike against West Ham United has also put him up for the respective goalscoring award.

Never one for a simple strike, Bree popped up with perhaps the most spectacular of his career to date at the London Stadium, as his sizzling half-volley gave Saints a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes.

James Bree scores BELTERS 😤 pic.twitter.com/DxVOf5unEi — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 24, 2026

Supporters have until 5pm on Monday 16th November to vote, with the rest of the October shortlist consisting of Zak Swanson (Portsmouth), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham), and Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough)

VOTE HERE