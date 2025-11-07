Bragg sidelined for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Tonda Eckert revealed Cameron Bragg will be the only new absentee from the Southampton squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary’s.

The 20-year-old midfielder has a minor hamstring problem, opening the door for fellow youngster Barnaby Williams, Eckert confirmed.

“We have one change only,” the interim manager said. “Braggy has felt his hamstring a little bit this week. He is very keen on being part of the squad, but I said to him we need everyone to be 100 per cent to be in the squad, so Barnaby Williams is going to be in the squad tomorrow.”

Welington will serve the third and final match of his suspension, while the game will come too soon for Oriol Romeu to make his second Saints debut.

Eckert confirmed the club will use the international break to build the fitness of the returning midfielder, who last played a competitive match in May.