Bolton Wanderers (H) Pre-Match Skills on sale now

Give your young Saint a new, exciting way to experience matchday.

From playing football on the red strip of the pitch to walking out as an official flag bearer in front of the St Mary's crowd, Pre-Match Skills puts your young Saints fans at the heart of the matchday.

The experience starts on the red strip of the pitchside, in front of the famous Kingsland Stand, where juniors will take part in a fun football session led by FA-accredited coaches. Designed to get them active before kick-off, it's their chance to showcase their skills ahead of the game.

Once the session is complete, they will head towards the players tunnel to watch the players arrive for their warm-up, with opportunities to see, and potentially interact with their favourite Saints players as they make their way onto the pitch.

Then comes the moment they'll never forget. As the stadium builds towards kick-off, the juniors will become official flag bearers for the players' walkout, creating a lifelong memory in front of thousands of Saints supporters.

Whether they're football mad or simply love Southampton FC, Pre-Match Skills is the ultimate matchday experience for any young Saints fan.

Session details

Available for juniors aged 7-12 only.

Open to all abilities.

£50 per participant.

Both the participating child and their accompanying adult must hold a valid match ticket for the relevant home fixture. These can be purchased at point of booking the experience.

If you already have tickets for the match, they can be relocated to the designated seating area.

Bolton Wanderers (H)

Bookings are now open for Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers on Saturday 17th October at 3pm. Due to high demand for previous fixtures, Pre-Match Skills is expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss out!

Book now