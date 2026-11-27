The wait is over. Black Friday has arrived at Southampton Football Club, bringing club-wide offers across Retail, Hospitality, LEVEL1, The Dell and more.

With savings of up to 50% off, there's never been a better time to shop, plan your next visit or take advantage of an exclusive experience.

Retail:

Refresh your Saints wardrobe with up to 50% off selected retail items, including selected kits:

20% off Away Kits

20% off Women's Home Kits

20% off Goalkeeper Kits

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Memberships:

Become a Member with 50% off standard Memberships. A Membership gives you first access to home tickets in an exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

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LEVEL1:

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or your next competitive challenge, LEVEL1 has you covered.

Up to 50% extra value on gift cards

20% off Middlesborough Matchday Unlimited packages (available today only)

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Hospitality:

Experience matchday in style with 20% off hospitality packages for all January and February fixtures.

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Football Development:

Take advantage of exclusive savings across a variety of football programs:

10% off Birthday Parties

10% off Easter & Summer Residential Camps

10% off Burnley Pre-Match Skills

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Conferences & Events:

Planning a business event at St Mary's?

Book an event taking place in January and receive 50% off LEVEL1 team building packages (Available Monday – Thursday).

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The Dell:

Enjoy a Black Friday treat at The Dell with 25% off all food and drinks from 8am-5pm on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th November.

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Our exclusive Black Friday offers end at 11:59pm on Monday 30th November – so don't miss out!

Shop, save and make the most of Black Friday at Southampton FC.

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