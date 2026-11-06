Published:
Commercial

Win Big this November with Southampton Football Club

Written by
SFC Media
SFC_RETAIL_BLACKFRIDAY_COMP_SAINTSLIVE_1536_x_1076_uhw9uv

We're kicking off the countdown to Black Friday with something special!

Two lucky Saints fans will each have the chance to get their hands on an incredible Southampton FC prize bundle. 

Each winner will receive:  

Saints Bar Hospitality for Two 
Meal for Two at The Dell Sports Bar & Kitchen 
Free Play for Two at LEVEL1, our ultimate activity arena 
A Southampton FC Shirt 

Simply complete the form and submit your details for the chance to win. Two winners will be selected at random when the competition closes on 26th November.  

Enter Now  

Full terms and conditions can be found here.  

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