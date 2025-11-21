Published:
Retail

Black Friday is coming...

Written by
SFC Media
Be prepared to shop big with Southampton FC next week.

Our biggest discounts of the season so far are about to drop club-wide, kicking off from Monday 24th November, with the final whistle on Monday 1st December.

We will have offers across Retail, Memberships, Hospitality and Football Development, with new discounts dropping midway through the week for LEVEL1, The Dell, plus Conferences and Events.

