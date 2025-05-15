Bargate visit Staplewood Soccer School

Principal Partner of Southampton FC Soccer Schools (Mainland UK), Bargate, visited one of our Staplewood Soccer Schools where we mic'd up three players to follow their experience throughout the day...

Thanks to the support of Bargate, players enjoyed a fun-filled day including the usual skills, drills and thrills that come with a Southampton FC Soccer School, as well as a surprise appearance from Women's First Team Players Megan Collett, Rachel Brown and Atlanta Primus.

If your child is interested in experiencing some fun, friendship and football during the school holidays at one of our Southampton FC Soccer Schools powered by Bargate, find out more by clicking the link below:

School Holiday Courses

Bargate (formerly Bargate Homes) visited our Staplewood Soccer School following an exciting new rebrand. You can find out more about the new Bargate brand on their website here.