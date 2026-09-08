Opening goalscorer Finn Azaz was pleased with a "very good performance" as he helped Saints to another St Mary's victory.

The Irishman got the scoring started after just nine minutes as Saints saw off league leaders Swansea with a 3-1 triumph under the lights.

Azaz's opener was a well-taken finish into the bottom corner, before Cyle Larin notched his fifth goal of the season after half hour mark.

The visitors pulled a goal back from Žan Vipotnik's penalty in the second half, but Leo Scienza restored the two goal cushion to earn a deserved victory on the balance of the evening.

"Good home win, good performance, team performance, very, very good." Azaz assessed.

"We're always trying to start fast. How good we are here, we're just trying to have the same mindset and maintain that mindset through every game. That's all it is really, there's no magic answer, it's just mindset.

"I probably scored the harder chance, but I just stayed positive. It was a good ball by Flynn [Downes] and I'm really, really happy to score.

"I think we're still improving, it's not going to be the same as last season. We feel that we're the best team in the league, so it's not a case of only being at St Mary's, we're confident that we can't go and beat anyone. It's just about maintaining that mindset, maintaining that humility to keep improving."