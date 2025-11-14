Published:
Azaz helps boost Ireland's World Cup hopes

Finn Azaz helped the Republic of Ireland to a surprise 2-0 win over Portugal in Dublin on Thursday night, boosting their World Cup qualifying hopes with one game to spare.

The Saints attacker was named in Heimir Hallgrímsson's starting line-up at the Aviva Stadium, while teammates Gavin Bazunu and Ryan Manning remained unused substitutes.

Portugal could have secured qualification for next summer's tournament with a win, but were put on the back foot when Troy Parrott opened the scoring after 17 minutes.

The AZ Alkmaar striker made it a brace on the stroke of half time, before Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card, his first in international football, on the hour mark.

With one game remaining in Group F, a win against Hungary in Budapest on Sunday would secure a play-off spot for Saints' Irish trio.

