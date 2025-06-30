Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Aston Daley has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

A boyhood Saints fan, the 18-year-old midfielder has been involved with the club since the age of six before rising up through the Academy ranks.

After making his Under-18s debut in 2022 as a 16-year-old, Daley signed a scholarship contract in 2023 and went on to play 40 times across the past two seasons, with four goals and 12 assists.

He played every minute of last season's FA Youth Cup run to the quarter-finals, and has now penned professional terms in a deal that will start on the 1st July.

"It's a really great feeling for me, and a really proud moment for me and my family." Daley said. "Obviously it has a bit of an extra feeling being at the club for so long and it's my boyhood club, and not many people sign professional contracts with their boyhood club."

"Right now I want to adapt to Under-21s football, and then excel on from there and I would love to get another professional contract, that's the biggest aim to keep pushing on."

Academy Manager, Duncan Fearnhead, added "we're really pleased for Aston that he's signed his professional contract at the club he's been at since the very start of his career.

"He's progressed really well throughout the last two scholarship years, and we hope to see him take further steps over the next two seasons in the Academy."