Southampton goalscorer Cameron Archer said his side were unlucky to not come away with more from their Carabao Cup quarter-final with Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Liverpool held a two-goal lead going into the break thanks to goals from Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott.

But Saints came back into the game during the second half, Archer's strike just shy of the hour mark giving his side a platform that they ultimately couldn't build on.

"I think it was a good game for us, especially second half," said Archer. "We came out, we got closer a little bit more and we showed a little bit more character.

"We knew it was going to be a tricky game today. [Simon] Rusky gave us a game plan. I think we did it well at times. I think we just needed to stay clean with it and show that little bit more character. We'll go into Sunday doing more.

On his goal, Archer said: "I just thought when the ball came to me, just aim for the goal really. I obviously made the most of it as well. I just thought, got it out my feet, shift, shoot. Something I'd been working on with Carl [Martin] as well in training."

Saints were on the receiving end of an unfortunate decision during the final ten minutes, when Mateus Fernandes raced through on goal and was taken down by Jarell Quansah. The referee decided against no action.

"I think it was unfortunate at the end, I thought it was a foul on Matty [Fernandes]. If he it given the other way, I thought it would’ve been a foul. But the ref didn't give it, it’s part of the game and they were best side in the end.

"It was nice to be able to get back out there on the pitch and get started again. Obviously the lads have all been together in the last couple of days. We just need to stay together until the manager comes in."