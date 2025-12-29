Cameron Archer's second Championship goal of the season came at a timely moment for Saints, who came from behind to secure a point at Birmingham City on Monday night.

Phil Neumann had put the Blues ahead early into the second half with a header inside a crowded penalty area, causing the visitors to come out in search of a response.

Tonda Eckert turned to Archer from the bench, who met an Elias Jelert low cross to equalise just three minutes after entering the field.

"[That felt] really nice," said the former Aston Villa player. "It was against the Blues but it's a Championship game as well so we knew it would be tough to come here. We've gone one-nil down in the second half but we stuck at it. And I knew what the game needed, to come on and make that difference. I haven't scored in a while so it's really sweet.

"I know Eli [Jelert], he likes that first time cross. I've seen the space at the front post so I knew I had to get there before the defender and get a knick on it. It happened so quick, it's just about being instinctive. It's been a while so to come on and make an impact, I'm really happy for myself.

"I've not let things get to me. I just stick at it, work hard eery day. It's a confidence thing as well once you get one, you get another and another. I just want to make the impact within the team and and grow with the team and be the best we can be.

"There were 12 [friends and family] in the away end tonight. They haven't seen me score in a while so it's really nice to celebrate with them."

