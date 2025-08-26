Another season of security technology excellence with 2CL

The Hampshire-based security technology specialist, 2CL, will continue its vital role in supporting our security operations at St Mary’s Stadium.

Building on a successful first year as our Official Venue Security Technology Supplier, 2CL’s expertise in delivering reliable, cutting-edge systems has strengthened matchday safety, enhanced communication, and streamlined stadium operations.

Under the renewed agreement, 2CL will maintain and expand its state-of-the-art security solutions across St Mary’s Stadium, ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency at matches and events throughout the year. This season will also see CCTV coverage extended into the new LEVEL1 mixed entertainment zones, providing comprehensive visibility and monitoring for these exciting areas.

Andy Darbyshire, Head of Event Safety and Security at Southampton FC, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing our relationship with 2CL. Their commitment to innovation and reliability has been instrumental in maintaining a safe, secure environment at St Mary’s. We look forward to building on this partnership in the seasons ahead.”

Garrick Gregory, CEO of 2CL, added: “We’re proud to put our expertise to work right here on our doorstep - there’s something special about helping to protect a venue that means so much to the city. We’ve built strong relationships with the club’s safety team, and together we’re raising the bar for stadium security at St Mary’s.”

Find out more about 2CL on their website: 2cl.co.uk