2CL helping enhance the safety and security of St Mary's Stadium

Our Official Venue Security Technology Supplier, 2CL has been working closely with us to make St Mary's Stadium a safer events venue for everyone.

In summer 2024, we partnered with 2CL to upgrade our security infrastructure, including CCTV and radio systems, to enhance safety for fans and staff at St Mary’s Stadium. The new solution provides full camera coverage and advanced communication tools, ensuring improved security and more efficient operations.

Our Event Safety Officer & Head of Security, Andy Darbyshire said: "The quality of work provided by 2CL has been nothing short of exceptional. From start to finish, their team demonstrated an impressive level of expertise, professionalism, and responsiveness to our needs. The new system has truly elevated our stadium’s safety and security and we couldn’t be more satisfied with the results."

