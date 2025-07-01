Amy Goddard arrives as Women's first summer signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of defender Amy Goddard, following her departure from fellow Barclays WSL2 side Sunderland.

With WSL experience under her belt and a career across the football pyramid, centre-back Goddard arrives as the club’s first summer signing ahead of the 2025/26 campaign

The 26-year-old featured at the top level for Yeovil Town, and has also played for Aston Villa, Bristol City and Crystal Palace.

Most recently, she made her return to the second tier with a two-year stay at Sunderland, but her career began much closer to Southampton in the Hampshire Centre of Excellence.

“I’m buzzing, instantly when I had my first conversations I just thought it’s home to me as well.” Goddard said, on her return to the south coast.

"I'm a leader on and off the pitch so to bring that to the team and to lead from the back and dominate is what I'm about - I know the fanbase here is great and that's what made me come here as well.

“For me to come back home and be near my family, and also be part of this great, historic club is everything I want to do and be part of in my career."