Adobe Women's FA Cup Preview: Saints vs Bristol City

Southampton FC Women kick off this season's Adobe Women's FA Cup journey against league rivals Bristol City at the Silverlake Stadium.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Bristol City

Adobe Women's FA Cup

Silverlake Stadium

Sunday 8th December, 1pm

Saints come into Sunday's cup clash unbeaten in four games, as an impressive win over Charlton was followed by draws against Durham and Newcastle in the Barclays Women's Championship.

They backed the league form up with a resounding 4-0 win over Portsmouth in the Women's League Cup in their last outing before the international break, with Emma Thompson striking her first professional hat-trick on derby day.

Remi Allen will be hoping to replicate or better Saints' impressive run to the fifth round last season, where wins over Portsmouth and Sunderland set up a mouthwatering tie with Manchester United just one round away from a first-ever trip to the quarter-finals

Emma Thompson celebrates her hat-trick last time out. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

League rivals Bristol City come into Sunday's FA Cup clash also in good form with just two defeats in their last seven games.

Their impressive recent exploits have seen them move up to third in the Barclays Women's Championship, but they were beaten in their last outing against Birmingham in the Women's League Cup.

Last season, The Robins' FA Cup journey started and ended in the fourth round as they entered as a WSL side and were knocked out by Liverpool - the year before that, however, they beat Saints at this stage during the 2022/23 campaign.

PREVIOUS MEETING

On the opening day of the Barclays Women's Championship, Saints played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at St Mary's Stadium.

Aimee Palmer opened the scoring with an impressive free-kick that was cancelled out by former-Saint Lexi Lloyd-Smith just after the hour mark.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Callum Parke

Assistant Referee: Gareth Dunn

Assistant Referee: Luke Fabry

Fourth Official: Michael Butcher

MANAGER PREVIEW

"I actually quite like the nice little tight atmosphere," said Remi Allen, in her preview of Sunday's return to the Silverlake Stadium.

"Hopefully [the fans] come and support us - it'll be massive in this game and we're actually really going to need them this week because it's a huge task.

"We've got three really big games, but it'll be really nice and hopefully they can get down for an FA Cup game and enjoy one last [home] game before the Christmas break.

tTICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are available for just priced at £5 for Adults and £1 for Under-18s.

Season ticket holders will still need to purchase match tickets for this game, due it being a cup fixture.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Car parking is available at the Silverlake Stadium, with 120 spaces available at £5 - these will be on sale until the end of Friday 6th December.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately, Sunday's game will not be live streamed, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday:

