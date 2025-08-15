Academy confirm Walter Nutter signing

Southampton Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Walter Nutter to the club’s Academy, following his departure from Chelsea.

The 16-year-old has joined this season's First Year Scholar group, and will link up with Andrew Surman's Under-18s side.

Nutter has already gained experience at Under-18s level at Chelsea, where he played up multiple years and recorded two goals and three assists in his 14 league appearances last season.

After finalising the signing of the young midfielder, Academy Manager Duncan Fearnhead commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Walter to the club, he's a talented player who has impressed playing up the age groups in recent seasons.

"He's got experience in the U18s Premier League already, so we hope he'll be a valuable addition to our Under-18s squad."

Upon arriving at Staplewood, Nutter said; "I'm very excited for a new opportunity, Southampton are a good side and obviously the pathway here is very good as well. Surs [Andrew Surman] has had an unbelievable career and seems like a very good coach, so I thought I'd fit in and hopefully it's somewhere I can excel."