Defender Zach Abbott reflected on a disappointing afternoon for Southampton as they were narrowly beaten by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Saints suffered their first defeat in six games against their struggling Lancashire hosts, as a first half goal from Jordan Thompson proved to be the difference.

Tonda Eckert's side weren't able to break down the stubborn defence despite an improved second half, as they must now wait for the November international break to pass before their next chance to bounce back in the Sky Bet Championship.

On loan defender Zach Abbott played 80 minutes of the contest as an enforced early substitute for Keven Schlotterbeck, who came off injured, and the 20-year-old gave an honest take on the contest.

"The lads are very disappointed, we wanted to come here and come away with three points. We know coming here is never easy, these sorts of teams fight with the fans behind them.

"We didn't underestimate them at all but we feel we need to be doing better there as a team, and I'm sure we'll take a learning forward into the next few games."

"[At half time] we said to each other that we needed to run more, give more intensity on the ball, not that we didn't have it in the first half but I think we could have raised it.

"I think we did, but unfortunately we just couldn't break down that low block. Their 'keeper made a lot of good saves, but ultimately we're still very disappointed."

On his own feature, perhaps longer than expected, Abbott reflected after ensuring his thoughts were first with his German teammate.

"Obviously, we hope Kev is alright. [For me] it's different because I've spent a lot of time on the bench so far, but I've been making sure that I'm ready every single day in training, making sure that I'm coming in, making sure that I'm ready with what I eat and everything so that I can give myself the best opportunity when I'm on the pitch.

"The lads have helped me a lot with that as well, they've always said to just keep going, keep doing the right things, a lot of good people in the dressing room have said that.

"t was obviously a very proud moment to play again for this football club, but I'm still very disappointed with the result."