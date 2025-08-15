The 2025 Level Playing Field Annual Fan Survey has been launched, to collect insight on disabled sports fans’ matchday experiences.

Last year’s survey received a record number of responses, with results including the most common

barriers to attending and services which would improve disabled supporters’ experiences.

This year, there is a more focused look at accessible parking, while other data will be compared to

previous surveys to track ongoing trends. Disabled fans who have taken part in previous surveys are

therefore encouraged to do the same this year, to help the charity monitor any areas of evolution or

stagnation.

Complete Survey

Overall results are shared publicly each year, as well as with clubs and governing bodies. Clubs also

receive individual reports, with a more detailed breakdown of their specific areas of improvement

and weakness alongside wider trends. Data collected also heavily informs Level Playing Field’s own activity, with the results proving instrumental in identifying which areas require closer, or more urgent attention.

If you would like any further information about the survey or assistance with taking part, please contact Level Playing Field. The 2025 Level Playing Field Annual Fan Survey closes on Monday 25th August and can be filled in

here.

The 2024 results are available to view here.

About Level Playing Field:

Level Playing Field is a registered charity in England and Wales and acts as a campaigning and

advisory organisation to its membership and other parties across all sports.