2025/26 Goalkeeper Kits On Sale Now

The new keeper kits for the 2025/26 season have officially launched online.

As worn by Alex McCarthy, Gavin Bazunu and Aaron Ramsdale in our men's first team pre-season games, we are pleased to announce that our Goalkeeper Kits for the new season are on sale. Continuing our collaboration with Puma, our Goalkeeper Kits feature bold colours in purple, orange and green, with a striking pattern design.

As with the 2025/26 Home Kit and our 2025/26 Away Kit, the men's team goalkeeper shirts main sponsor will be P&O Cruises, whilst the women's team will have Starling Bank front of shirt.

The full range is ready to purchase online. It will be available to buy in-store at St Mary's Stadium from tomorrow.

Our St Mary's Store is open on Thursday 12pm-7pm, Friday 10am-4pm or Saturday 10am-4pm. We are also open on every Sunday from 10am - 4pm throughout July.

