Our Official Holiday Partner, P&O Cruises, is running an exclusive prize draw to win an incredible 7-night cruise to the stunning Norwegian fjords.

The Norwegian fjords are one of the planet’s most spectacular unspoilt natural wonders.

On a P&O Cruises holiday to the Norwegian fjords, you can explore breath-taking destinations, tuck into authentic Nordic cuisine, and enjoy extraordinary P&O Cruises shore experiences (additional costs may apply).

As our Official Holiday Partner, P&O Cruises is rewarding Saints fans by running an exclusive prize draw that gives you the chance to holiday like never before.

One lucky winner will win a holiday for two, on board P&O Cruises Iona in a Balcony cabin for 7 nights to the Norwegian fjords departing from Southampton on 17th May 2025.

To enter, click the button below and complete the entry form.

Deadline to enter is 23:59 GMT 30 November 2024. Full terms and conditions apply (read here).

Find out more about our partnership with P&O Cruises here.