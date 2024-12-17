Women's Technical Coach Lauren Phillips departs club

Southampton FC Women's First Team Technical Coach Lauren Phillips has departed the club to take up a new position elsewhere.

After four and a half years at the club, which included a key involvement in the historic promotion to the second tier and move to a full-time set-up, Phillips departs with the club's best wishes as she moves on to a new challenge.

"The last four and a half years have brought with it some amazing memories. League titles, league cups and promotions, but most of all I have loved being a part of the growth of the Women's programme," she said, reflecting on her time as a Saint.

"I have seen now established players make their club debuts, make home nation debuts, earn call-ups to senior teams, overcome and bounce back from individual challenges, as well as some memorable games at St Mary's.

"In that time I've had the privilege of working with some amazing players past and present who are great humans, and top staff who I am privileged to call friends.

"To the fans, thank you for your unwavering support to myself and the players and staff, I hope you continue to back the manager, players and staff as they continue to work towards promotion.

"I have enjoyed every moment, the highs and lows, and wish the club, players and staff all the best for the future."

Phillips (C) celebrating the historic promotion to the Barclays Women's Championship.

Head of Girls and Women's football Marieanne Spacey-Cale, added, "whilst it's of course difficult to see Lauren leave the club, we wish her all the best for the next chapter in her career.

"I would like to thank her on both a personal and professional front for her key contributions over the years, especially as we worked so closely on the touchline together to get this club promoted to the level we're at now.

"Lauren's drive, work ethic and care for the players and the club has been a vital part of our success, and we wish her nothing but the best for the future."