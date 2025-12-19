Women's team spread festive cheer at Southampton Hospital

Southampton FC Women visited Southampton Children's Hospital to hand out presents on the wards, in partnership with the Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Christmas cheer spread through Southampton Children’s Hospital on Wednesday as the squad made their first-ever festive visit to spend time with patients and their families.

The team visited wards across the hospital to meet children who are currently undergoing treatment or facing the prospect of spending the festive period in hospital, handing out gifts and taking time to chat with patients and their loved ones in partnership with Southampton Hospitals Charity.

Southampton FC Women’s First Team Captain, Atlanta Primus said:

“It was a really special experience for us to come together as a squad and visit the Children’s Hospital. If we can help take the children’s minds off things, even for a brief moment, and bring a smile to their faces, it’s something small for us but incredibly meaningful for everyone here.

“Christmas is a time for family, and sadly some of the children in hospital this December won’t be able to spend Christmas Day at home. Being able to visit them and do whatever we can to make their hospital stay more enjoyable means a great deal to us.

“We’d also like to say a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for the incredible work they do, especially during what can be a challenging time of year.”

Beth Hall, Director of Operations and Resources at Southampton Hospitals Charity, said the visit highlighted both the importance of moments of joy in hospital and the wider aim of the charity’s Christmas Appeal:

“Visits like this mean so much to children and families who may be spending long periods in hospital, particularly at Christmas. While there will always be children who need to be cared for on our wards during the festive season, our Christmas Appeal focuses on funding the kit, equipment and improvements that help more children spend precious time at home with their families whenever it’s safe to do so.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Southampton FC Women’s team for taking the time to visit and help spread some festive cheer.”

Southampton Hospitals Charity’s Christmas Appeal is raising funds to support projects and improvements across the hospital that improve care, comfort and family life - not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.

