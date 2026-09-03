Women’s squad numbers confirmed for 2026/27
Southampton FC Women have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2026/27 season.
With six new arrivals, there are a few changes this season for a campaign that will see Saints Women wear a bespoke home kit for the first time in the club's history.
Two of Simon Parker's existing squad from last season have also opted for number changes, as midfielder Mary Bashford moves from 14 to 4, and defender Ellie Hack has changed from 15 to the vacant number 6 shirt.
Their old numbers have been assigned to summer signings Laura Hughes and Niamh Murphy respectively.
In the new-look goalkeeping department, Grace Moloney and Alina Santos will wear numbers 1 and 13 respectively.
Completing the incoming group are midfielder, Libbi McInnes and forward Freya Jupp, who have taken the 17 and 18 shirts.
Finally, a handful of Under-21s have been assigned new first team squad numbers following their pre-season involvement, as Saffia Rae, Jessie Archibald, Jasmine Lampard, and Jess Philps will wear the 27-30 shirts in order.
The full list of players’ numbers is as follows:
1. Grace Moloney
2. Rachel Brown
3. Milly Mott
4. Mary Bashford
5. Amy Goddard
6. Ellie Hack
7. Ellie Brazil
8. Chloe Peplow
9. Emma Harries
10. Michaela McAlonie
11. Abigail Ferguson
12. Maria Edwards
13. Alina Santos
14. Laura Hughes
15. Niamh Murphy
17. Libbi McInnes
18. Freya Jupp
23. Megan Collett
26. Ruby-Rae Tucker
27. Saffia Rae
28. Jessie Archibald
29. Jasmine Lampard
30. Jess Philps