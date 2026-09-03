Women’s squad numbers confirmed for 2026/27

Southampton FC Women have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2026/27 season.

With six new arrivals, there are a few changes this season for a campaign that will see Saints Women wear a bespoke home kit for the first time in the club's history.

Two of Simon Parker's existing squad from last season have also opted for number changes, as midfielder Mary Bashford moves from 14 to 4, and defender Ellie Hack has changed from 15 to the vacant number 6 shirt.

Their old numbers have been assigned to summer signings Laura Hughes and Niamh Murphy respectively.

In the new-look goalkeeping department, Grace Moloney and Alina Santos will wear numbers 1 and 13 respectively.

Completing the incoming group are midfielder, Libbi McInnes and forward Freya Jupp, who have taken the 17 and 18 shirts.

Finally, a handful of Under-21s have been assigned new first team squad numbers following their pre-season involvement, as Saffia Rae, Jessie Archibald, Jasmine Lampard, and Jess Philps will wear the 27-30 shirts in order.

The full list of players’ numbers is as follows:

1. Grace Moloney

2. Rachel Brown

3. Milly Mott

4. Mary Bashford

5. Amy Goddard

6. Ellie Hack

7. Ellie Brazil

8. Chloe Peplow

9. Emma Harries

10. Michaela McAlonie

11. Abigail Ferguson

12. Maria Edwards

13. Alina Santos

14. Laura Hughes

15. Niamh Murphy

17. Libbi McInnes

18. Freya Jupp

23. Megan Collett

26. Ruby-Rae Tucker

27. Saffia Rae

28. Jessie Archibald

29. Jasmine Lampard

30. Jess Philps