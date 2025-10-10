Women's south coast derby at Fratton Park fast approaching

Southampton FC Women travel to Fratton Park for the second south coast derby in a week, as they face Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday 12th October.

Simon Parker's side kept Hampshire red in the first clash of the campaign, as they were 1-0 winners in the Subway Women's League Cup on Wednesday evening.

However, all eyes return to the league campaign as the second serving of south coast derby action comes on Sunday at Fratton Park, with Saints keen to extend their eight-game unbeaten streak against the blue side of Hampshire.

Tickets for Sunday's clash are available to purchase through Portsmouth's website, with a dedicated away section in Block NLJ of the North Stand Lower.

Tickets are priced at £10 for Adults, £8 for Over-64s, £4 for Under-18s and £2 for Under-14s. Supporters are advised to purchase in advance with an additional charge on tickets bought on the day of the game.

Parking is available at the ground behind the North Stand with limited availability, priced at £12 (or £6 for blue badge holders).

