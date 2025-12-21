Women's Report: Sheffield United 0-2 Saints

Southampton FC Women returned to winning ways in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, as they closed out 2025 with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

In their final game of the calendar year, Saints travelled home with three points as an early Christmas present thanks to a goal in each half against the Blades.

Jess Simpson opened the scoring with a flicked header over the top of goalkeeper Sian Rogers.

In the second half, Amy Goddard extended the lead to two after finishing up from Rogers' parry of Mary Bashford's initial shot.

Aimee Palmer and Milly Mott where the two changes made by Simon Parker from his last league line-up, whilst Megan Collett returned to the match-day squad after a short spell on the sidelines through injury.

Aimee Palmer returned to the starting line-up at Bramall Lane. (Photos: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

Saints had a solidly competitive start, with much of the play moving from end to end - Atlanta Primus was able to break free and side-step past her marker, but slipped on the edge of the box just before her shot.

Simpson then pounced on the attack, and forced Saints' first corner of the game, as Milly Mott flicked the ball back into play, but Mary Bashford's shot was caught.

Sheffield United then countered, with a ball being played over the top into the feet of Amy Andrews, but her run was ruled offside.

Simpson, a forward threat again, then opened the scoring after 20 minutes when a Tara Bourne corner wasn't properly cleared by the hosts.

Saints' on-loan full-back rose above the home side's defence to send a looping header back into the far corner of Rogers' net for the opening goal.

United's Andrews returned on the attack, driving after a loose ball against Mott, but her final shot dragged wide as the search for an equaliser tested Saints' defence for a spell after the opener.

Fran Stenson was called into action not long after for her first vital block of the game, after Lauren Thomas fired a powerful shot direct at her legs.

At the other end again, Ellie Brazil spun away from Sophie O'Rourke to take the ball on a solo run through the box, but Rogers smothered her eventual shot quickly.

Fran Stenson made some key saves to preserve her clean sheet.

With a narrow lead to build on in the second half, goalscorer Simpson tested her luck as she found herself high up the pitch with the ball again, but her shot span upwards above the near post.

Stenson then made another important save, denying Thomas an equaliser at close range before Charlie Devlin's follow-up shot powered off the post.

From a deep Bourne free-kick, Atlanta Primus was close to getting Saints' second as her header flicked towards the corner of the goal.

However, it was another defender on the scoresheet just after the hour to double the lead, as centre-back Amy Goddard pounced on the ball at close range from an initial parry away to net the second of the game.

Stenson made yet another massive save, pushing the ball over the crossbar, as a Sheffield United free-kick threatened to put them on the scoresheet for a late comeback.

From a Bourne corner, Mary Bashford leaped up at the near post but her headed attempt sailed wide.

There was to be no further action of note in the closing stages, much to the delight of Simon Parker and his side, as they saw out a much-needed return to winning ways to end the calendar year with victory.

Sheffield: Rogers, Cowan, Lafayette, Kinzett (c) (Jones 87'), Andrews, Devlin, Bristow, O'Rourke (Butler 71'), Thomas (Phillips 79'), Rouse, Reavill.

Subs not used: Parker-Smith, King, Day.

Goals: N/A.

Yellow cards: Kinzett (34').

Saints: Stenson, Mott, Goddard, Bourne, Simpson, Bashford, Palmer (Peplow 71'), Primus (c) (Ferguson 89'), McAlonie, Watts (Collett 55'), Brazil.

Subs not used: Pettit, Akpan, Hack, Tucker.

Goals: Simpson (21'), Goddard (62').

Yellow cards: Palmer (71'), Bashford (87').

Attendance: TBC.