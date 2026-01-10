Women's Report: Saints 4-0 Portsmouth

Backed by a club record league attendance, Southampton FC Women started 2026 with a dominant derby win over Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

In front of 7,561 supporters at St. Mary's Stadium, Saints maintained their streak in the south coast derby as they made it ten matches unbeaten against their local rivals.

First half goals from Jess Simpson and Ellie Brazil gave Saints a welcome advantage, before unmistakable finishes from Mary Bashford and Aimee Palmer secured the win in the second half.

New loan signing Tegan McGowan was given her debut off the bench by Simon Parker, and a special moment in the closing stages saw Rachel Brown return to the pitch following almost a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Jess Simpson celebrates her opening goal. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Saints rattled Portsmouth early into the game, which saw a handful of passes being sent straight over the sideline by the visitors.

Returning to the starting eleven, Megen Collett was full of life as she paced forwards to supply the dangerous runs of Brazil and Abbie Ferguson.

It was Ferguson who made the opening goal after 22 minutes, when she charged forward and spun a ball across the box towards the far post; Simpson arrived in perfect time at the far post to power the ball into the roof of the net for an opening lead.

Ten minutes later, and Saints had a second from a trademark set piece as Tara Bourne delivered an in-swinging corner that Brazil met at the near post to flick with her head into the far side of the net.

A third nearly came quickly after as Simpson sent a free-kick into the box, but the ball eventually rolled just too far away from the feet of Michaela McAlonie.

Ellie Brazil looks on as she heads home Saints' second. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

In additional time of the first half, Portsmouth broke forwards and forced a shooting opportunity for Tia Primmer, but Fran Stenson caught the ball calmly and Saints entered the half-time break with a comfortable advantage.

Portsmouth returned in the second half with a renewed vigour, but still struggled to find a finishing touch despite a period of pressure.

Greta Humphries had a close chance, striking the ball hard from distance, but Stenson was unfazed.

Hornby spun free from pressure and had herself a shot, but was denied by the crossbar and an eventual offside flag.

At the other end, substitute Palmer was lively from her introduction and took an inviting long-range shot that forced Jess Gray to make a save, before the goalkeeper impressively denied McAlonie's powerful looping shot with a full stretch tip over the bar.

On for her debut after signing on the eve of the derby, Tegan McGowan made an instant impact as Saints countered in the closing stages; the Birmingham City loanee forced a one-on-one save out of Gray, but Bashford pounced to slot home the rebounded loose ball.

Just two minutes later, Saints secured their fourth of the night when Palmer finished superbly on the turn, putting the result beyond doubt in front of a raucous St. Mary's crowd.

The final moments of the game saw Rachel Brown's long-awaited return from injury to a rousing, emotional reception, as the full-back helped preserve the clean sheet and seal all three points.

Saints: Stenson, Collett, Goddard, Bourne, Simpson (Brown 88'), Peplow, Bashford, Primus (c) (Palmer 64'), McAlonie (McGowan 77'), Brazil, Ferguson (Mott 64').

Subs not used: Pettit, Edwards, Hack, Tucker, Watts.

Goals: Simpson (22'), Brazil (31'), Bashford (78'), Palmer (80').

Portsmouth: Gray, Bull (c), Barker, Coan, Jones (Sheffield 82'), Hornby, Wilding, Humphries, Nixon (Dahou 58'), Woolley (Rutherford 73'), Primmer.

Subs not used: Erhabor, Younger, Rowbotham, Kennedy.

Attendance: 7561.