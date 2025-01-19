Women's Report: Saints 0-2 Sunderland

Southampton FC Women started 2025 with an agonising 2-0 defeat to Sunderland at St Mary's Stadium.

In front of a club-record attendance for a Barclays Women's Championship game of 7,012, Saints stepped out hopeful for a winning start to the second half of the campaign.

However, after a tight first half, goals from Eleanor Dale and Katie Kitching proved to be the difference on a chilly afternoon on the south coast.

With a thin squad to choose from after injuries and recent transfer activity, Remi Allen handed debuts to both Araya Dennis and Siobhan Wilson, whilst Alice Griffiths returned to start as the third alteration from the final line-up of 2024.

Izzy Milne also returned to the side on the bench after a lengthy absence of her own, alongside three Under-21 players who were called into the first team.

The first Saints line-up of 2025. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

New signing Dennis got on the ball to drive down the wing and test Mary Corbyn early, while on the opposite flank Wilson got herself some early ball time too, but her cross was claimed by Demi Lambourne.

Sunderland’s Ellen Jones found herself in space to attack Saints’ box, but Megan Collett was on hand to make a perfectly-timed tackle on the six-yard line.

It was visiting captain Dale who had the first on-target moment of the game, but her header was direct into the hands of Fran Stenson.

Stenson was tested again with a shot from Kitching but she was able to smother the ball as Saints quickly countered, however no threatening opportunities were made towards Lambourne in the opposing goal.

Despite Dale finding herself in a one-on-one chance with Stenson, the Itchen stand roared as the Saints goalkeeper snuffed out the attack in the biggest opening just after the half hour.

After switching the play out wide to Rachel Brown and then Wilson, Saints were awarded the first corner of the game; Aimee Palmer’s lofted ball into the box found the head of Tara Bourne, but her attempt fell just wide of the goal.

In the closing stages of the first half, Palmer had two more set piece opportunities as Remi Allen’s side continued to push for the first goal which remained elusive as the referee blew for half-time with game goalless.

There was nothing between the sides at the break.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Sunderland’s No. 9, Dale, was played through on goal again but sent her powerful shot high over the crossbar.

Play then turned frantic and heart-in-mouth in front of the Northam stand, and the visitors, and Dale, were soon rewarded.

The captain received the ball in the box and curled her finish low into the bottom left corner, just past a stretching Stenson to stun the St Mary's crowd.

At the other end, Dennis made a nuisance of herself through the middle third, forcing Amy Goddard to commit a foul as Saints looked to equalise.

A moment of chaos followed a nervous period around Saints’ six-yard box, but the threat was eventually nullified as a clearance off the line rebounded off a Sunderland body and out.

However, the steady flow of pressure continued and Kitching capitalised on a through ball down the middle, as she ran at Stenson and finished low to double the visitors' lead with 15 minutes remaining; a sucker punch blow to Saints' response.

Another Palmer free-kick was delivered into the area, but Lambourne punched clear, and spells of possession came without a cutting edge on the edge of the area.

Late in the contest, Under-21s midfielder Esta Roberts was brought on for her first appearance in the Barclays Women's Championship after impressing on her full debut against West Ham in the Women's League Cup.

Saints were unable to find a goal back though, and on a wintery afternoon on the south coast the northern side returned home with all three points.

Saints: Stenson, Collett, Bourne, Purfield (c), Brown, Peplow (Peake 83), Wilson, Palmer (Roberts 85), Griffiths (Mott 65), Dennis, Pike.

Subs not used: Haaland, Milne, Watts, Mallon, Udebhulu.

Yellow Cards: Dennis.

Sunderland: Lambourne, Stapleton, Goddard, Scarr, Dale (c), Kitching, Brown, Corbyn, McInnes, Jones, Flannery.

Subs not used: Borthwick, Beer, McCatty, McAteer, Ede, Watson, West, Westrup, Dunbar.

Goals: Dale 53, Kitching 73.

Yellow cards: Goddard, Brown, Scarr

Referee: Laura Van Lier.

Attendance: 7012.