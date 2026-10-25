Women's Report: Leicester 2-2 Saints

Southampton FC Women had to settle for a point against recently relegated WSL side Leicester City in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester got off to a fast start as former Saints loanee Araya Dennis headed in a third-minute opener, but a brace from Freya Jupp turned the score around for a half-time lead.

The Foxes had the last say, however, as an 88th minute equaliser from Alisha Lehmann levelled the scores once more late on.

Simon Parker made three changes from his side's midweek cup triumph over Crystal Palace, as Grace Moloney, Rachel Brown, and Libbi McInnes returned to the starting line-up for the King Power clash.

It was the hosts who got off to the perfect start in the first ever meeting between the two sides, as Dennis flicked in a header after just three minutes.

A deep Leicester corner was met by Paulina Nyström who headed towards goal, where the former Saints loanee was free to divert the ball in from three yards out.

Saints' starters at the King Power Stadium (Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Saints kept their composure and had chances to equalise as Megan Collett flashed a shot wide and had a header miss the target moments later, but in truth it was a slower start than Head Coach Simon Parker would have liked.

The Foxes almost doubled their lead before the half hour mark as Dennis caused danger again, this time escaping down the right wing before fizzing a low cross through the box that needed to be turned behind by Collett.

That was the final wake up call Saints needed though, as they swiftly responded and turned the game on its head in the space of nine minutes before half time.

A first time finish from Jupp levelled the scores but all credit for Saints' equaliser had to go to Mary Bashford - the midfielder chased down a seemingly futile ball and robbed possession from Simone Sherwood at the byline before cutting the ball back for Jupp turn home.

Saints' No. 18 was there again to complete the first half turnaround, when Ellie Brazil intercepted the ball from a Leicester goal kick and instantly threaded in her strike partner for a well-taken finish into the bottom corner.

Despite their slow start, Saints led at the break after successfully wrestling back control, and they came out with confidence to retain that in the second period.

Freya Jupp celebrates her second goal of the game.

The hosts did have some half-chances as reminders of their attacking threat though, Nyström had a looping header drop onto the crossbar and Olivia McLaughlin curled a shot wide past a bank of beige and red shirts.

Just after the hour mark, Saints somehow didn't extend their lead as a dangerous Chloe Peplow free-kick caused pinball in the penalty area with a Bashford header saved and Collett shot blocked.

In the 70th minute, it was the woodwork that prevented a third goal as an excellent pass through the lines from McInnes found Brazil in the box who fired goalwards from a tight angle and cracked the post with her effort.

The chances had dried up as the game wore on, but with just a one goal margin the tension continued to rise and eventually Leicester punished Saints' missed opportunities to draw level.

Switzerland international Alisha Lehmann was brought off the bench in the closing stages and pounced two minutes of time, when she raced onto a through ball before slotting past Grace Moloney into the bottom corner.

There was still time for more late drama as both sides created one final opportunity for an even later winning goal; Saints substitute Abbie Ferguson was played in on goal after a slick team move, but curled her shot just wide of the far post, before Poppy Pritchard lobbed Moloney moments later but watched her shot drop wide of the mark.

The contest ended with another point on the board but it was late heartbreak for Saints who had played well again but not killed their opponents off, as they settle for a point and will face Leicester again next week back at home in the Subway Players Cup.

Leicester City: Keane, Ale, Sherwood, Stapleton, Mayling (c), Pelgander (Payne 82'), McLoughlin (Bance 71'), Pritchard, Goodwin (Draper 82'), Dennis, Nyström (Lehmann 76').

Subs not used: Baker, Bowen, King.

Goals: Dennis (3'), Lehmann (88').

Yellow cards: Nyström (12').

Saints: Moloney, Collett, Goddard, Mott, Brown (Murphy 83'), McInnes, Peplow (Rae 83'), Bashford, Harries (c) (Ferguson 90'), Brazil, Jupp.

Subs not used: Santos, Edwards, Tucker, Archibald.

Goals: Jupp (30', 39').

Attendance: TBC.