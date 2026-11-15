Women's Report: Burnley 0-5 Saints

Southampton FC Women put on a clinical, professional display to beat Burnley at Turf Moor in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Saints picked off their newly promoted counterparts steadily throughout the contest, and held a two-goal lead at the break thanks to a first half brace from Mary Bashford.

In the second half, the story stayed the same and a fantastic solo strike from Libbi McInnes was followed by a well-executed team move that was finished by Emma Harries.

The scoring was wrapped up by Ellie Brazil, who was provider of the fourth as Harries repaid the favour to set up her partner for a well-taken fifth and seal Saints' biggest win of the season in style.

Simon Parker made just one change to his side from the last league outing, as Rachel Brown returned to the starting line-up in place of Niamh Murphy.

Saints' starters at Turf Moor.

Saints looked to establish control from the start, but found it tough to break down a stubborn Burnley side still chasing their first win in the WSL2; an early corner from Chloe Peplow caused danger as Megan Collett's downwards header was parried by Kirstie Levell in goal and held at the second attempt.

Freya Jupp was next to trouble the Burnley goal after she was released on the right wing by Bashford, and cut turned her defender inside out before firing a near-post effort that was saved.

The scoring finally started in the 25th minute as Bashford popped up in the right place to fire in her second goal in as many games - an initial shot by Brazil was saved and the ball rolled towards the midfielder who buried it into the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later, Saints almost had a quickfire second when Rachel Brown rose high to head a corner towards goal but saw her effort well held by Levell.

The second arrived before the break in similar fashion to the first, as this time a cross from Brazil found Harries at the far post who had her close-range shot parried into the path of Bashford for another reactive finish.

It was almost three before the break when McInnes was played in behind the defence, but her shot with the outside of the boot was kept out.

Bashford (L) is congratulated by teammates after scoring. (Photo: Kevin Hayden/Burnley FC)

After the break, it was McInnes who went one better than her earlier opportunity as she scored Saints' third of the afternoon in style.

The midfielder picked up the ball on the edge of the area, took a touch and powered a shot over the goalkeeper's despairing dive and into the back of the net.

From then on, Saints' clinical dispatching of the Clarets continued with two futher goals ten minutes apart as the Harries-Brazil connection linked up to devastating effect.

Firstly, Brazil was provider with a delicious right wing cross that curled perfectly towards the back post for Harries to crash in a close-range finish and score her first league goal for the club.

Then, the roles were reversed as Harries raced down the left wing and lifted her cross into the centre of the penalty area for Brazil to head home and wrap up the afternoon's emphatic result.

In stoppage time, the game ended on a flat note when play was halted for several minutes following a heavy fall by Burnley's Maddi Wilde, who had to be stretchered off as the referee ended proceedings with both sides hoping for a speedy recovery for the full-back.

The result sees Saints remain in sixth but close the gap on the top five teams as they are now two points off fourth place Bristol City.

Burnley: Levell, Siddall, McPartlan, Cooper, Toland (Finn 58'), Harrison-Murray (Wellings 58'), Hennessy, Williams (Sena 75'), Chadwick (Galton 56'), Wilde, Hartley.

Subs not used: Burns.

Goals: N/A.

Yellow cards: McPartlan (28'), Wilde (69').

Saints: Moloney, Collett (Murphy 46'), Goddard, Mott, Brown, Peplow, Bashford, McInnes (Rae 85'), Harries (c) (Ferguson 80'), Brazil, (Tucker 85') Jupp (Archibald 71').

Subs not used: Santos, Edwards.

Goals: Bashford (25', 42'), McInnes (58'), Harries (67'), Brazil (78').

Yellow cards: Moloney (30').

Attendance: TBC.