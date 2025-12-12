Women's Preview: Saints vs Royston Town

Southampton FC Women host Royston Town at the Silverlake Stadium in the third round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Royston Town

Adobe Women's FA Cup

Silverlake Stadium

Sunday 14th December, 1pm

Saints will be hoping a break from league action in the FA Cup can bring a welcome change of fortunes as they chase their first win since October.

Simon Parker's side suffered a frustrating narrow defeat against Newcastle on Monday evening, leaving them seventh in the WSL2 table.

Last season in the FA Cup, a defeat against Bristol City in the third round put an early end to any cup run; the year before saw an impressive run to the fifth round where Saints beat Portsmouth and Sunderland until WSL side Manchester United denied them a quarter-final spot.

Ellie Brazil was on target last time at the Silverlake Stadium. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Royston Town play in the Eastern Region Premier Division - the fifth tier of the Women's football pyramid - and have reached the third round of the FA Cup for the first time ever.

They have already played four games to reach this stage of the competition, beating Mulbarton Wanderers, Wormley Rovers, Coundon Court, before producing a cup upset to knock out Bridgwater United on penalties in the last round of their history-making journey.

The Crows come into the game after a 3-1 league win over Harpenden Town, as they sit second in their division.

FA CUP CLASSIC

Saints' last victorious home tie in the FA Cup came back in January 2022, in a dramatic extra time triumph over Bristol City at St Mary's Stadium.

After a heroic late clearance off the line by Milly Mott, the winning goal came in extra time through Ella Morris' calm finish in the area.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Ellis Lander

Assistant Referee: Adriana Bucur

Assistant Referee: Lucia Ramos

Fourth Official: Jade Wardle

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at a discounted cup rate at £3 for Adults and just £1 for Under-18s with our special 'kids for a quid' offer.

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to the Silverlake Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Sunday's game is at the Silverlake Stadium at a slightly earlier kick-off time of 1pm.

Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parking will be free on site but booking in advance is still required to gain access; you can book your spot here:

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately, Sunday's game can't be broadcast live, but we'll have live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game.