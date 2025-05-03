Women's Preview: Saints vs Charlton

Southampton FC Women will close out their 2024/25 campaign at home against Charlton Athletic in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Charlton

Barclays Women's Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 4th May, 2pm

Buy tickets

Saints made their long-awaited return to winning ways last week with a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Lucia Kendall scored her first goal of the season, after returning from a spell on the sidelines, and captain Jemma Purfield notched her first of the campaign as well, with the pair also chipping in with an assist each.

On-loan forward Georgia Mullett added her name to the scoresheet with her first Saints goal, as Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side held out against the battling Blades.

Saints returned to winning ways last weekend. (Photo: George Wood/Getty images)

Charlton's form in 2025 has picked back up, after a winter slump that had dented their hopes of remaining in the promotion race.

The Addicks are unbeaten in nine, with five wins and four draws in that time, and sit in third place in the league behind the runaway title battle between London City Lionesses and Birmingham City.

They were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in their most recent outing, and ran out 4-3 winners against Sunderland in their last game away from home.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints ground out an impressive away win against Charlton earlier this season, with a resolute away performance and 1-0 victory at The Valley.

A solitary goal from Tara Bourne earned the three points on the road, along with some vital saves from Fran Stenson to earn the win against the Addicks, who had started the season strongly.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Cristiana Hattersley

Assistant Referee: Michael Butcher

Assistant Referee: Julia Kings

Fourth Official: Sophie Dennington

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking after Saints' return to winning ways last week, Marieanne Spacey-Cale hailed the loyal support ahead of the final day

"We say it every week, but our fans deliver every week. They sing loud and proud and that [Sheffield United] result was for them, for the season that they've still stuck by us with the support they've given.

"We'd like to see that support continue into the final day as we sign off back at home together, and hopefully end on another positive to recognise both the hard work of the girls and the loyal backing we've had all year."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available to be purchased, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

Buy tickets

These tickets, as with all home games this season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

There will be plenty of matchday entertainment for our final game of the season, with supporters encouraged to back the team over the Bank Holiday weekend. For full matchday information, activation times, and FAQs, supporters are advised to read our dedicated article.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Our game has been selected to be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Championship's YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off as every game will be available to watch for supporters on the final day.

There will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Saturday: