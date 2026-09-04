Women's Preview: Durham vs Saints

Southampton FC Women will start the 2026/27 Barclays Women's Super League 2 season on the road against Durham on Sunday 6th September.

THE MATCH

Durham vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Maiden Castle

Saturday 6th September, 12:00pm

BUY TICKETS

A fairly new-look Saints side will be aiming for a positive start to the campaign after a summer of notable incomings and outgoings, with six new signings bringing fresh energy to Simon Parker's squad for his second season in charge.

Some positive performances in pre-season against Celtic, Bristol City, and Brighton, as well as a behind-closed-doors clash with WSL opposition, have allowed the squad to gel ahead of the new campaign.

Two of the summer arrivals, Niamh Murphy and Freya Jupp, were on the scoresheet across the pre-season games.

Durham have also had a tumultuous off season, but since stabilising and remaining in the division they'll also be eager to return to action on the field and put any off-pitch worries behind them.

The pre-season schedule for the North East outfit ended in a heavy 7-1 loss against Liverpool, with a narrow defeat against Celtic their only other listed result.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season, Saints drew both meetings with Durham with the clashes finishing 1-1 at home and 0-0 away at Maiden Castle.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the big kick-off, Simon Parker said: "I'm really excited to finally get started, obviously it's been a bit of a chaotic off-season but pre-season was good in terms of the application of the players and everyone buying into what we want to do.

"To start the season away to Durham is a tough game, but one we're really looking forward to."

TEAM NEWS

In his pre-match interview, Simon Parker also shared a first squad update after a positive summer of physical preparation that has seen his side almost at full health for the new campaign.

Only Ruby-Rae Tucker will be absent for the opener as she nears a return following an extended spell on the sidelines, whilst newly appointed captain Emma Harries is available to feature "in some capacity", but not for the full 90 minutes yet as her load is managed after a busy pre-season schedule.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in their beige and red third shirt for Sunday's opening game of the season.

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £12

Students - £8

Child (16 & under) - £6

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Details about Durham's opening day plans surrounding matchday are available to read on their club website.

READ MORE

Further information about games at Maiden Castle can be found on Durham's Fan Guide page on their website.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: