Southampton FC Women’s Under-21s were crowned Hampshire FA Adopt South Women’s Senior Cup champions with a stunning comeback victory against AFC Bournemouth.

It was third time lucky for Saints, who had reached the final and lost out against Bournemouth in the last two consecutive seasons.

Jenna Markham opened the scoring for the Cherries before the break, but Sofia Mallon equalised instantly after the restart.

Saints captain Maddie Hotston powered home her side's second goal to turn the tie around as the Under-21s held on with valiant defending to secure their victory.

Under the lights at Snows Stadium it was the two-time champions against the two-time runners-up, as Saints’ youngsters lined up for their third consecutive final against AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries forced the first half chances in the early exchanges; Molly Barron-Clark almost broke free in the area but her heavy touch was snuffed out, and Ellie Strippel shot over from inside the box minutes later.

Saints, as they had perhaps anticipated, were on the back foot against a Bournemouth side who were unbeaten in their tier four promotion campaign, but they matched their south coast counterparts well with mature defensive structure and committed tackling.

It was a night to remember for Saints' Under-21s. (Photos: Graham Scambler/Hampshire FA)

Ella Pettit was called into action for her first real save in the 15th minute when a sweeping Bournemouth move found Gemma McGuinness in space, who shot across goal and into the hands of Saints’ goalkeeper.

Saints’ youngsters grew into the tie and, despite not forcing any shooting chances, they found room to counter attack and play through the lines with confidence.

At the other end, a Bournemouth attack saw the ball cut back to former-Saint Phoebe Williams, who prodded a shot towards goal that was pounced on by Pettit.

Saints’ first chance arrived on the half hour and it was an opportunity that should have been taken when Kaylee Buckingham’s free-kick found Anya Lucas in the area, who headed over the bar under little pressure.

Bournemouth also spurned a free header moments later, before full-back Kelci Bowers raced forward and drilled a dangerous low shot across goal and narrowly wide.

Excellent work on the left wing from Sofia Mallon created another Saints opening when she charged to the byline and cut the ball back for Buckingham, whose touch diverted the ball goalwards but lacked power to beat Katie Scadding.

Despite Saints' resilient defending, Bournemouth did get their goal just before the break with a tap-in by Markham, who had arrived in the penalty area to finish Katie James' cutback.

As the teams returned to the pitch in the second half, Ben Cole’s side started with fire in their side and quickly found the response they needed.

Sofia Mallon celebrates the equalising goal.

Mallon was alert to pounce on a loose ball as she powered into the box past Amber Treweek and slotted the ball past Scadding.

Keen to restore their lead, Bournemouth piled on the pressure again but Pettit stayed calm to smother the ball from the feet of Williams at her near post.

In a sudden break forwards at the other end, Saints struck once more in the 70th minute to turn the cup final on its head.

Esta Roberts' deep, looping cross reached Mallon at the far post and Saints' forward cushioned the high ball into the path of Hotston, who powered her shot into the roof of the net from the six-yard line.

Saints' youngsters had a lead to protect against the odds as the game entered the final stages, and Bournemouth threatened with some loose balls in the box that Pettit claimed each time.

Maddie Hotston celebrates scoring the game's decisive goal.

The shot-stopper then produced an outstanding reaction save to deny Strippel at point-bank range with time running out for the Cherries.

Saints dug deep until the full-time whistle and were crowned Adopt South Senior Cup champions for the first time, ending Bournemouth's winning streak with a hard-fought triumph on the night.

AFC Bournemouth: Scadding, Jones (c) (Harris 65), Williams (Bloomfield 76), Barron-Clark, McGuinness (Gilroy 85), James (A. Hall 76), Strippel, Markham, Bowers, Thompson, Treweek (Bleazard 71).

Subs not used: N/A

Goals: Markham 45+1.

Saints: Pettit, Lucas, Matthews (Bolton 79), Robbins, Blumire (Peachey 74), Roberts, Hotston (c), Mallon (Beard 87), Watts, Udebhulu (Henry 62), Buckingham.

Subs not used: Cornish.

Goals: Mallon 47, Hotston 70.

Attendance: TBC.