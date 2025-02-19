Women's February 2025 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have four first team players in international action during the first break of the new year.

Four of Saints' five January signings, along with two players currently out on loan, have been selected to represent their nations during February's international break as the Barclays Women's Championship takes a pause for the first time in 2025.

The trio of Vivienne Lia, Laila Harbert, and Araya Dennis will all join the England Under-19s squad, as the Young Lionesses head to Spain for the Albir Garden Tournament against Spain, USA, and the Netherlands.

For Harbert, formerly captain at Under-17s level, it will be her first camp in the Under-19s age group as England's action kicks off against the reigning U19 EUROs champions, Spain.

Elsewhere, fellow January loanee Siobhan Wilson has been selected for Jamaica's squad as she heads to Peru for a double header of friendly matches.

Here's the full run-down of when and where Saints' first team stars will be involved:

Thursday 20th February

Vivienne Lia, Araya Dennis, Laila Harbert - Spain U19s vs England U19s (Albir Garden Tournament) - 11am GMT

Sunday 23rd February

Vivienne Lia, Araya Dennis, Laila Harbert - England U19s vs USA U19s (Albir Garden Tournament) - 3pm GMT

Siobhan Wilson - Peru vs Jamaica (Friendly) - 9pm GMT

Wednesday 26th February

Vivienne Lia, Araya Dennis, Laila Harbert - England U19s vs Netherlands U19s (Albir Garden Tournament) - 3pm GMT

Siobhan Wilson - Peru vs Jamaica (Friendly) - 9pm GMT