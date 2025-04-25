Women's Academy to host trial events in May

Southampton FC Women's Pro Game Academy are recruiting for the 2025/26 season, looking for the next generation of players to join the club's thriving youth age groups.

The Academy consists of Under-14, Under-16, and Under-21 squads and play at the highest level of academy football, with the U16 & U21’s being part of our FA Category One licensed Pro-Game Academy.

After another successful campaign for the Under-21s, which has seen three senior debuts and a trophy, with their Hampshire Senior Cup triumph, the club are looking for more exciting talent to join the Girls & Women’s Academy.

Trial events by invitation for potential U21s and U14s players will be taking place on the 3rd and 15th May, with the sessions taking place at either Staplewood Campus or Wide Lane Sports Ground.

Interested players should complete the online form below to sign up for consideration.

U21s PGA TALENT ID EVENT - 3rd May

U14s TALENT ID EVENT - 15th May

Further information for each session is available on the relevant document, with contact details for any further questions.