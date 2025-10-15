Southampton FC Women travel to Broadfield Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their second group stage game of the Subway Women's League Cup on Sunday 19th October.

After a successful unbeaten week, which included two south coast derby wins against Portsmouth, Simon Parker's side return to cup action with their first test of the season against a Women's Super League side.

Their 1-0 win over Portsmouth last week ensured a perfect start in the Subway Women's League Cup group stages, with Brighton & Hove Albion the next opponents in Group C.

Tickets for Sunday's clash are available to purchase through Brighton's website, with a dedicated away section in the North Terrace only.

Tickets are priced at £13 for Adults, £8 for Over-64s and Under-18s, and £5 for Under-10s - they will be available for supporters to download ahead of the game.

Parking is not available at Broadfield Stadium, but the hosts recommend a nearby location - William Reed Ltd, Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT - for matchday parking.